Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Rajasthan forest guard exam’s one shift cancelled over paper leak; 9 held

The board cancelled the paper on Sunday after the Rajsamand police registered an FIR and detained nine people.

Evening shift entrance paper of Rajasthan forest guard services was cancelled on Sunday, 13/11/22, over allegations of paper leak. (Image-Representational/file)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has cancelled the forest guard recruitment examination’s evening shift paper held on Saturday after police in the Rajsamand district busted a gang involved in paper leak.

The exam was conducted in shifts on Saturday and Sunday.

Before the second shift on Saturday, which was held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, the Rajsamand Police got a tip-off from the Special Operations Group (SOG) about suspected paper leak following which the local police detained a technical assistant posted in the electricity department who had received answers before the exam.

Rajsamand Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary said the police arrested accused Deepak Sharma on Saturday.

He said the accused got the purported questions and their answers before the paper on his mobile phone.

During interrogation, he revealed he got the questions and answers on WhatsApp from from one Pawan Saini of Sawai Madhopur

The police learnt that Sharma had received the paper one hour prior to the commencement of the exam for Rs 5 lakh and forwarded to two other persons- Jitendra Kumar Saini of Karauli, and Hetram Meena of Dausa for Rs 6 lakh each.

Choudhary said the accused have been booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and other relevant sections of the anti-cheating law of the state.

Apart from the main accused, eight others have been detained at different places including Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur and Karauli and being interrogated.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 09:23:28 pm
