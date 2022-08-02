Rajasthan reports first suspected case of monkeypox

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 2, 2022 9:08:21 am
August 2, 2022 9:08:21 am
Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox.
A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Monday.
The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.
The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:08:21 am
