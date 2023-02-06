scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Rajasthan: FIR against Ramdev over anti-Muslim comments at seers' meet

At the meeting, apart from accusing Muslims of resorting to terror, Ramdev compared Hinduism with Islam and Christianity and alleged the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

Ramdev, baba ramdev, Rajasthan news, Rajasthan, ramdev anti-Muslim comments, Indian Express, India news, current affairsIn his complaint, Khan said Ramdev’s comments had “hurt the sentiments of crores of Muslims” and that he had made them “intentionally… so that a feeling of enmity and hatred is created against Islam”.
Rajasthan: FIR against Ramdev over anti-Muslim comments at seers' meet
Yoga guru Ramdev has been booked on charges of promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said Sunday.

They said the FIR was lodged at Chohtan police station in Barmer on Sunday after a local resident Pathai Khan, 42, filed a complaint over the Yoga guru’s comments during a sant samagam or a gathering of seers on February 2.

At the meeting, apart from accusing Muslims of resorting to terror, Ramdev compared Hinduism with Islam and Christianity and alleged the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

In his complaint, Khan said Ramdev’s comments had “hurt the sentiments of crores of Muslims” and that he had made them “intentionally… so that a feeling of enmity and hatred is created against Islam”.

The Yoga guru has been booked under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 01:52 IST
