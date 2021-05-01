Rajasthan extends lockdown by two weeks, declares ‘red alert’

The Rajasthan government on Friday extended its ‘Public Discipline Fortnight’ by two weeks with more stringent restrictions and rechristened it to ‘Pandemic Red Alert – Jan Anushashan Pakhwara.’

On April 18, the government had announced a partial lockdown, which had excluded crucial services, for two weeks till 5 am on May 3. This has now been extended till May 17, officials said.

According to the order by Home Department on Friday, the state’s positivity rate is about 21 per cent while 90-95 per cent oxygen/ICU beds are occupied across the state, which has prompted the state to take more strict decisions.

Among the new restrictions, there will be a curfew on weekends, which will begin Friday and last until 5 am Monday. For other days, there will be a curfew between 12 noon and 5 am the next day. The government said that those people who are not in the permitted categories and are found “roaming unnecessarily” will be put in institutional quarantine until their RT-PCR report returns negative.

Also, only 31 people are now permitted at weddings — down from 50 — which will be allowed to go on only for a maximum of three hours. The family will also have to provide a list of a maximum of 31 guests to the concerned SDM before the wedding. The fine having more guests than the permissible limit has been increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 25,000. The wedding ceremonies will also have to be recorded and copies will have to be provided to the concerned SDM when asked.

Additionally, public parks will now be open only between 5 am and 11 am.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that apart from infections, the rate of deaths is also high, compared to last year, and health institutions are under pressure. Hence, the citizens of the state are expected to exercise restraint and order to help the state in battling the pandemic.

The CM also announced that the state will now bear the cost of conducting last rites of people dying from Covid in rural areas too. Earlier, he had directed urban local bodies to bear the expenses of conducting the last rites, including transporting the bodies from hospitals to the crematorium/graveyard.