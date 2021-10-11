Rajasthan exam scam: Key accused held in Uttarakhand

The Rajasthan police on Sunday took into custody Batti Lal Meena, a key accused in the case of irregularities during the recently concluded Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET).

“We took Meena into custody today from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand… After questioning him, we are expecting to proceed in the case,” Rajasthan DGP ML Lather told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the examination. “(Batti Lal) is just a pawn in the case. Masterminds are those who are at the helm of organising and monitoring examinations,” BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said.

While police are yet to confirm if the question paper was leaked, the Rajasthan government has suspended multiple government officials for alleged irregularities during the exam.