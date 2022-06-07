scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Rajasthan: Eight of family killed in road crash in Barmer

The accident took place on Monday night when an SUV was carrying a marriage party from Jalore to Barmer.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
June 7, 2022 2:38:03 pm
The deceased were identified as Punma Ram (45), Prakash Bishnoi (28), Manish Bishnoi (12), Prince Bishnoi (5), Bhagirath Ram (38), Punma Ram (48), Mangilal Bishnoi (38) and Budharam Bishnoi (40).

A speeding SUV collided with a trailer in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, leaving eight members of a family dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the SUV was carrying a marriage party from Jalore to Barmer.

“Merely eight km ahead of the wedding destination, the speeding Bolero collided with the trailer.In the accident, six people died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries at a hospital,” police said.

Nine people were travelling in the SUV. The deceased were identified as Punma Ram (45), Prakash Bishnoi (28), Manish Bishnoi (12), Prince Bishnoi (5), Bhagirath Ram (38), Punma Ram (48), Mangilal Bishnoi (38) and Budharam Bishnoi (40).

