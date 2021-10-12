Schools with women staff report more squabbles, says Rajasthan education minister

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara has landed in a controversy after he said that schools with more women teachers and staff tend to report more squabbles, which holds them from racing ahead of men.

Speaking at an event organised on International Girl Child Day in Jaipur on Monday, Dotsara said, “As the head of my department, I have to point out that schools with more women staffers tend to see more fights for various reasons.” He went on to say, “If you correct these small things, you will always find yourselves ahead of men.”

Dotsara further said the Congress-led Rajasthan government has given preference to women in jobs and promotions, along with ensuring their safety.

His statement comes days after Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar faced heat for saying that modern Indian women “want to stay single, unwilling to give birth even after marriage and desire children by surrogacy”. “Today, I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don’t want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good,” he said during the World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS).

In a clarification, Sudhakar had said that he did not intend to single out women and that his statement about younger women shying away from marriage and reproduction is based on a survey.

Meanwhile, Dotsara had courted controversy in July as well when he was accused of wrongdoing in the selection of his two relatives to the state administrative services. Dotsara had denied the allegations and said the exam for selection to the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) is conducted in a transparent manner and only capable candidates succeed in it.