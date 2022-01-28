Rajasthan eases Covid-19 restrictions: Sunday curfew to end, schools to resume classes from February

The Rajasthan government on Friday decided to ease Covid-19 restrictions and ended the Sunday curfew in the state.

In an order issued by the state government, it was also announced that government and private schools in urban areas of the state will start functioning from February 1 for classes 10-12 and classes 6-9 will resume from February 10.

The order on Friday said that shops, shopping malls and other commercial establishments will be open till 10pm everyday. The order added that while the daily night curfew from 11pm to 5am will remain in place, from January 31, the Sunday curfew in place will end.

The order said that after January 31, all concerned persons from various institutions will have to determine how many people in that institution have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and also ascertain the number of people who haven’t done so. Action will be taken against such people, said the order.

The government also said that in February, several cultural programmes are to be organised which are significant for the tourism industry. It added that all Covid-19 guidelines will have to be followed during the programmes.

The maximum limit for people to be assembled for various cultural, sports and political activities will remain 100 (50 till January 30 in areas under the jurisdiction of municipalities).

On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 8,125 fresh Covid-19 cases with the highest 2,300 cases in Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur with 707 cases. The state witnessed 21 Covid-19 deaths on Friday while there are 80,488 active cases in the state.