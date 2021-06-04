Rajasthan: Dotasra, Dhariwal get into verbal duel at Cabinet meeting

An altercation reportedly broke out between Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and senior Cabinet Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday prompting the opposition BJP to take potshots at the government on Thursday.

Dotasra, who is also a minister in the Cabinet, and Dhariwal, allegedly got into the argument at a meeting that had been called to decide on the Rajasthan Board examinations for Classes X and XII.

Towards the end of the meeting, speaking on the issue of free Covid-19 vaccines, Dotasra reportedly said ministers in charge of districts should submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through district collectors while the Chief Minister and the state party president should submit a memorandum to the Governor. However, he was interrupted by Dhariwal, who wanted to approach President Kovind directly.

This reportedly led to a confrontation in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Dotasra then got up to leave, but other ministers intervened. After the meeting ended, the two ministers reportedly got into an argument again.

Speaking on the dispute, BJP said the state was suffering because of the government’s “mismanagement”.

Talking to journalists in Jaipur, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “The incident was just a trailer, the film is yet to come. It seems that the people of the state have suffered due to their infighting, which was a major cause for Covid mismanagement. And hence, what the state witnessed, by two responsible ministers on the issue of vaccine, it has become clear that their intention was not to save lives but to save their chair. And they are saving their chairs after fighting (for it).”