Rajasthan doctor’s suicide: BJP leader held; patient kin says didn’t file complaint

The Rajasthan Police Thursday arrested two people including a BJP leader for allegedly abetting a doctor’s suicide — apparently triggered by a murder FIR over a patient’s death — in Dausa district.

The arrests happened on a day the patient’s husband denied getting this FIR filed against Dr Archana Sharma and claimed he was made to sign a piece of paper by an unknown person.

“I didn’t write the complaint. I am a labourer, koi moti baat hoti hai to parh leta hun, likhna kum he aata hai mere ko (I can read a little but can barely write),” Laluram Bairwa, who works as a labourer, told The Indian Express. “I was tense then and someone made me sign on a piece of paper, I don’t remember who it was.”

Meanwhile, Jitender Gothwal, a former BJP MLA who is currently pradesh mantri (state secretary), and one Ram Manohar were arrested on the charges of abetment of suicide and extortion brought by Dr Sharma’s husband, Dr Suneet Upadhaya.

“We have arrested both. Teams are searching for Balya Joshi [the prime accused],” said Rajkumar Gupta, who joined as Dausa SP on Thursday. Gupta’s predecessor Anil Kumar was transferred late on Wednesday following an outcry over Dr Sharma’s death.

Joshi is an associate of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

The patient who died was 22-year-old Asha Bairwa who had given birth at Anand Hospital in Lalsot, Dausa, on Monday. The hospital is run by Dr Sharma and Dr Upadhaya.

Following her death, Bairwa and his relatives went back to their village with the body. But they returned some time later with the body — and some local BJP leaders.

As they protested, the local police arrived and assured them of appropriate action and an investigation.

Later, Dr Sharma and Dr Upadhaya were booked under IPC Section 302 (murder). Apparently disturbed by the developments and the FIR, Dr Sharma left a note and died by suicide Tuesday.

Based on Dr Upadhaya’s complaint, a second FIR was lodged against local leader Joshi and others under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 (extortion) and 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death); Gothwal and Ram Manohar have been arrested under this FIR.

Gothwal was MLA from Khandar Assembly seat in Sawai Madhopur between 2013 and 2018. He claimed that the FIR against Dr Sharma was lodged even before he reached Lalsot. “They are exacting revenge on me as I had sent train tickets to Priyanka Gandhi so that she can make herself aware about crime in the state,” he claimed.

On his social media account, Gothwal had shared photographs of the sit-in outside the hospital, where he was seen with the Bairwa family.

Laluram Bairwa, meanwhile, said he was angry with the hospital for sending the newborn baby, along with the body of his deceased wife, back to the village in an ambulance without asking him first. He said this had happened while he was passed out from the shock of losing his wife.

“If something had happened to the baby, who would have taken care of him? You know that he should have been kept under observation for 48 hours,” said Bairwa, who also has three daughters.

Dr Upadhaya’s complaint had said his wife died due to “politics by vultures.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, both Dr Upadhaya and Dr Sharma’s brother Pawan Sharma laid the blame squarely on Joshi.

Dr Upadhaya had said he had filed two complaints against Joshi in the past but the local police did not file an FIR on account of MP’s influence.

In her note, Dr Sharma had written: “I love my husband and children a lot. Please don’t trouble them after my death. I have done nothing wrong and not killed anyone. PPH [Postpartum haemorrhage] is a known complication and so stop harassing doctors so much over it.”

“Perhaps my death might prove my innocence. Don’t harass innocent doctors. Please,” she had said.