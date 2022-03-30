Rajasthan doctor suicide: CM Ashok Gehlot says guilty will not be spared

Rajasthan Chief Minister Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the alleged suicide of a doctor in Dausa district “deeply saddening” and said that the “guilty will not be spared” while private hospitals across Rajasthan remained partially as a mark of protest on Wednesday.

Dr Archana Sharma, an obstetrician (doctor who specialises in pregnancy, childbirth), allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after the police booked her and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyaya under IPC section 302 (murder) following the death of a 22-year-old woman Asha Bairwa during childbirth at their hospital in Lasot on Monday.

“We give God’s status to all doctors. Every doctor tries their best to save a patient’s life. But it is not justified to accuse the doctor as soon as something unfortunate happens. If doctors are intimidated like this, how will they work with confidence,” Gehlot said.

Recalling how doctors worked hard during Covid times, he said that the “matter is being investigated seriously and the guilty will not be spared”.

दौसा में डॉ. अर्चना शर्मा की आत्महत्या की घटना बेहद दुखद है। हम सभी डॉक्टरों को भगवान का दर्जा देते हैं। हर डॉक्टर मरीज की जान बचाने के लिए अपना पूरा प्रयास करता है परन्तु कोई भी दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना होते ही डॉक्टर पर आरोप लगाना न्यायोचित नहीं है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that she was “deeply disturbed” by the alleged suicide. “Dr Archana is the same doctor who saved the lives of people during Covid-19 without caring about her own life. There should be a fair investigation into this incident,” Raje said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the incident took place in the assembly constituency of Health Minister Parsadi Lal. He said that the incident is a “black mark” on the administration and demanded action against the police officials.

It was also alleged that local politicians pressured the police to take action against the doctor. After Asha’s death on Monday, her husband Laluram Bairwa and her relatives sat in a protest outside the hospital and local politicians allegedly joined the family in protest. The police reached the spot, assured them of appropriate action and booked Archana Sharma.

In an alleged suicide note, Archana Sharma wrote: “I love my husband and children a lot. Please don’t trouble them after my death. I have done nothing wrong and not killed anyone. PPH [Postpartum haemorrhage] is a known complication and so stop harassing doctors so much over it.”

“Perhaps my death might prove my innocence. Don’t harass innocent doctors. Please,” She wrote in the alleged suicide note.

Archana Sharma’s death led to an outcry among the medical fraternity with the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Rajasthan state branch, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA), United Private Clinics and Hospitals Association of Rajasthan (UPCHAR), Rajasthan Medical College Teachers Association, Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) condemning the incident and some of them called for a 24-hour statewide shutdown of medical institutions.

FORDA said: “Postpartum haemorrhage is a known complication following delivery in pregnant women. As per guidelines of the Supreme Court, a doctor cannot be accused of medical negligence in any such incident, without proper investigation by an expert committee.”

JARD termed the death a “political murder” and accused local politicians of trying to gain political mileage through Asha’s death by gathering people at the hospital for protests. In a statement, it said that the local politicians pressured the police into filing an FIR for murder against Dr Archana and that led to her suicide.