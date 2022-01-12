Rajasthan: Disabled minor girl sexually assaulted and abandoned in Alwar, critical

A disabled minor girl was allegedly assaulted sexually and abandoned 25-30 km away from her home in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the girl was in a critical condition.

“We received information yesterday around 7:45 pm that a 14-15-year-old girl who was bleeding had been found near a bridge. The police reached the spot and admitted her to the ICU. Doctors found that she was bleeding from her private parts. It is definitely a matter of sexual assault. We have identified the girl. She was found 25-30 kilometres away from her home,” Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said on Wednesday.

The superintendent of police said the disabled girl appeared to be also suffering from a speech disorder. “She was referred to a hospital in Jaipur, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is critical,” said Gautam.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and set up a special investigation team for the inquiry. “Six other teams are helping the SIT to arrest the accused,” said the police officer.

The Opposition BJP criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the increasing atrocities against women, which according to Rajasthan police data saw a 17.03 per cent rise in 2021 from the year before.