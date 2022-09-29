scorecardresearch
After Centre’s move, Rajasthan approves 4% hike in dearness allowance for state govt employees

The decision is expected to benefit 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners of the state, the Rajasthan CMO said.

A statement by the Chief Minister's Office said, "Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022." (File)

A day after the Union Cabinet hiked the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved an equivalent hike in the DA of state government employees and pensioners.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s Office read: “Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022.”

The decision is expected to benefit 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, the CMO stated.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

While announcing the decision, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had said, “These three months are full of festivals across India. Today’s decisions by the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister are also such that would bring in cheer in the festive season.”

