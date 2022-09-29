After Centre’s move, Rajasthan approves 4% hike in dearness allowance for state govt employees

A day after the Union Cabinet hiked the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved an equivalent hike in the DA of state government employees and pensioners.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s Office read: “Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022.”

The decision is expected to benefit 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, the CMO stated.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

While announcing the decision, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had said, “These three months are full of festivals across India. Today’s decisions by the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister are also such that would bring in cheer in the festive season.”