Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Rajasthan: Dalit man ‘made to rub nose’ on temple platform over post on Kashmir Files

Meghwal added that some people started posting religious slogans on his FB post. Later, Meghwal said he started receiving threats and was being pressured to apologise.

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur |
March 24, 2022 4:22:00 am
The Vivek Agnihotri film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

Eleven people have been booked in Alwar district for allegedly forcing a 32-year-old Dalit man to rub his nose on a temple platform for remarks the latter had made in reply to comments in one of his Facebook posts, said officials on Wednesday. Seven of the 11 accused were arrested on Wednesday, said police.

Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, 32, said the sequence of events started after he uploaded a Facebook post related to  The Kashmir Files on March 18. “I had watched the trailer of the film and had uploaded a post, in which I said the movie has shown atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits and is being made tax-free. That is fine, but there are also atrocities against Dalits and other communities. Why are movies such as Jai Bhim not made tax free?” Meghwal, a resident of Gokalpur village  told The Indian Express.

Meghwal added that some people started posting religious slogans on his FB post. Later, Meghwal said he started receiving threats and was being pressured to apologise.

“Villagers and a former sarpanch started to mount pressure on me to apologise at the village temple. They assured me that I will not be roughed up. But they started heckling me and forced me to rub my nose at the platform of the temple against my wishes,” alleged Meghwal.

Following the incident, based on Meghwal’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at Behror police station and 11 people were booked.

