Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers; teacher detained

A Class 7 Dalit boy was allegedly beaten in Barmer on Wednesday by his school teacher for not being able to answer the questions asked by him, police here said.

Various Dalit organisations registered their protest after the incident came to light, and the accused, Ashok Mali, was taken into custody.

The family members of the victim have so far not lodged any complaint, Kotwali SHO Gangaram said.

According to the police, the incident happened at a government school in Barmer, where the teacher thrashed the student for failing to answer the questions he asked him.

The student fell unconscious due to the beating, following which he was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The child complained of a stomachache and headache, but there was no serious injury. The condition of the child is stable. But, precautionary CT scan and sonography has been done,” Dr Dilip Chaudhary, who is treating the child,

said.

Earlier, a nine-year-old Dalit student, Indra Kumar, was allegedly thrashed by a teacher on July 20 for touching a pot, purportedly meant for the teacher, in the school.

He died on August 13 during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

The accused teacher, Chhail Singh, 40, was arrested and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of the victim was announced by the state government.