scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers; teacher detained

Various Dalit organisations registered their protest after the incident came to light, and the accused, Ashok Mali, was taken into custody.

According to the police, the incident happened at a government school in Barmer, where the teacher thrashed the student for failing to answer the questions he asked him.

A Class 7 Dalit boy was allegedly beaten in Barmer on Wednesday by his school teacher for not being able to answer the questions asked by him, police here said.

Various Dalit organisations registered their protest after the incident came to light, and the accused, Ashok Mali, was taken into custody.

Must Read |Rajasthan: It’s doubtful Dalit boy beaten for touching water pot of upper-caste people, says BJP MLA

The family members of the victim have so far not lodged any complaint, Kotwali SHO Gangaram said.

According to the police, the incident happened at a government school in Barmer, where the teacher thrashed the student for failing to answer the questions he asked him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The PMLA verdict reviewPremium
Explained: The PMLA verdict review
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

The student fell unconscious due to the beating, following which he was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The child complained of a stomachache and headache, but there was no serious injury. The condition of the child is stable. But, precautionary CT scan and sonography has been done,” Dr Dilip Chaudhary, who is treating the child,
said.

Earlier, a nine-year-old Dalit student, Indra Kumar, was allegedly thrashed by a teacher on July 20 for touching a pot, purportedly meant for the teacher, in the school.

Advertisement

He died on August 13 during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

More from Jaipur

The accused teacher, Chhail Singh, 40, was arrested and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of the victim was announced by the state government.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:21:44 am
Next Story

Sister Madonna Buder, 92, reveals secret behind her success as she completes 2022 Age Group National Championships

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?
Delhi Confidential

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?

Premium
Most states ready, staggered rollout of labour codes likely

Most states ready, staggered rollout of labour codes likely

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

CBI targets RJD in ‘land for jobs’; Tejashwi calls agencies Centre’s ‘jamai’

CBI targets RJD in ‘land for jobs’; Tejashwi calls agencies Centre’s ‘jamai’

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal HC judgment, calls for lucidity

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal HC judgment, calls for lucidity

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement