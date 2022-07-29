Rajasthan records 252 new Covid cases, one death

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 29, 2022 7:35:12 am
July 29, 2022 7:35:12 am
Rajasthan on Thursday recorded one more death and 252 new Covid-19 cases, officials said.
The coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Jhalawar district, they said.
So far, 9,578 people have died of the virus in the state, as per official data.
The number of Covid-19 active cases increased to 1,884, it stated.
Subscriber Only Stories
A total of 12,93,457 people have tested positive for the disease so far in Rajasthan, of which 12,81,995 have recovered.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Chess Olympiad
Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets
In Maharashtra
CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
Latest News
Rajasthan: Four die in rain-related incidents, army called in Jodhpur
Tamil Nadu reports 1,712 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
Delhi govt’s lane driving pilot project cuts travel time, improves bus speed
India among countries clocking revenue records that help Apple score ‘better than expected’ Q3 results
Commonwealth Games 2022: Holding a mirror to the past, present
In Punjab, 98% driving license applicants ace automated driving tests, nearly double of national average
Mann govt okays custom milling policy; millers to deliver rice to FCI
A ‘black spot’ on Punjab road safety: 4,047 deaths in 4 years
Har Ghar Tiranga: 3 lakh flags to be distributed in Ludhiana
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Mann promises foolproof plan to end waterlogging woes in Malwa
Ludhiana: 325 kg poppy husk recovered, four arrested