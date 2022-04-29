Rajasthan: Court sentences two to death for tribal minor girl’s rape, murder

A court in Rajasthan’s Bundi district sentenced two men to death for gangraping and murdering a minor tribal girl in December last year.

Sultan, 27, and Chotulal, 62, were sentenced to death by a special judge of the POCSO Court in Bundi.

Bundi SP Jai Yadav said the girl’s body had been found in a forest area on December 23 last year and, with help forensic experts and dog squads, three people were arrested just 12 hours later.

The third accused is a minor and will be tried separately, Yadav added.

According to the police, the special public prosecutor had told the court the case came under the ambit of “rarest of rare” crimes because the accused had gangraped the girl, murdered her and then raped her body too.

Yadav said the three accused had “cunningly” tried to mislead investigations by taking part in the search operation to look for the girl.

Hailing the court verdict, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government is committed to the security of women and that perpetrators of atrocities against women will not be spared.

“After our government came to power, eight convicts have been sentenced to death in POCSO Act cases, 137 have been sentenced to life imprisonment and a total of more than 620 people have been given punishment,” Gehlot tweet after the verdict.

The Chief Minister said this is first case under the POCSO Act where two accused have been simultaneously sentenced to hang.

“The state government had appointed a special public prosecutor in this case and the police had filed the chargesheet within three days after taking the case under the case officer scheme,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister said the state had launched several initiatives including compulsory registration of FIRs and a separate cell led by an additional SP to investigate cases of atrocities against women.

The state has also increased the number of forensic laboratories, appointed legal officers and appointed an official for the case officer scheme, he added.