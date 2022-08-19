Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in prison for abduction, rape of minor

A POCSO court in Baran district on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years’ imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl three years ago.
The court of judge Rajesh Gupta held Deepak Kumar guilty of rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and also slapped fine of Rs two lakh on him, public prosecutor Baran Mahesh Tyagi said.
The incident had taken place on October 3, 2019, and a case under IPC sections 363, 366 and 376(3), and provisions of the POCSO Act was registered at the Seeswali police station of Baran, Tyagi said.
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 07:49:01 am
Daily Briefing: The row over Lord Curzon Gate; an Indian blockchain platform; ex-Afghanistan President interview
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
2
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
3
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Streetwise Kolkata
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
Civic Chandran case
Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court
BRANDED CONTENT
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Streetwise Kolkata: Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Mumbai News Live Updates: Judge who convicted 11 in case says for court to see
Woman wanted in over 25 cases of theft held by Ghaziabad police
Principals of 2 Delhi-govt funded DU colleges being harassed, varsity told
Vanuatu’s president dissolves parliament to avoid bid to oust leader
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 million years ago
NGT probe panel finds illegal mining at Dadam, blames firm that has contract
Inflation target breach: RBI committee will meet to draft report for Govt
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped school student
Kerala University to study effect of thermal stress on cattle
School jobs scam: No one will be spared, wait until right time, says Partha Chatterjee