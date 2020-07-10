As Rajasthan ramps up Covid testing, new cases see rise

Medical team members during their door-to-door visit to screen people in wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, at Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) Medical team members during their door-to-door visit to screen people in wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, at Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The number of active novel coronavirus cases crossed the 5,000 mark in Rajasthan on Thursday, even as Health Department officials attribute a rise in positive cases due to higher testing.

Over the last week, Rajasthan has reached a new peak, in terms of new novel coronavirus cases in a day, on three occasions. On Tuesday, the state had reported its highest tally of 716 cases in a day.

In the seven day period between June 25 and July 2, an average of 13,876 tests were conducted daily. This yielded 2,370 positive cases, or 338 new cases daily.

Comparatively, between July 2 and July 9, an average of 19,000 tests were conducted daily, which yielded 3,901 new positive cases, or 557 new cases daily, which is 164.79 per cent of 338.

The state also reported 500 new cases for the day, taking the total active cases to 5,002. With more cases, the recovery rate of the state has also declined. While it was 76.58 per cent on June 25, it rose to 80.1 per cent on July 2 and slid to 75.65 per cent on Thursday.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that “with more tests being conducted per day, the number of corona positive patients in the state has increased.”

He, however, said that “compared to last few days, there is decline in the mortality rate therefore general public need not be scared.”

He said that on an average 15,000 tests were being done per day in the state till last week and the department is now conducting 20,000 tests per day. On Thursday, the state conducted 23,818 tests. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also claimed that the state has reached a testing capacity of 41,450 daily tests.

The Health Minister said that expert teams are being sent to those districts which are reporting outbreaks. He also said that a state-level task force has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr Avtar Singh Dua, who will apprise the state government by analysing the data and suggest preventive measures.

Sharma blamed “carelessness of people” as the reason for spread of infection. “Few people feel that corona has ended and they have become careless. As a result, corona is spreading quickly in people coming in contact with them,” he said.

