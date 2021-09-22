Rajasthan: Cop suspended for sending obscene texts, videos to minor girl in Ajmer

A police constable was suspended for allegedly sending obscene text messages and videos to a minor girl in Ajmer, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Accused Vikram Singh was posted at Pisangan Police Station and has been booked under relevant sections of the IT and POCSO Acts, he said.

According to the complaint lodged against Singh by Pisangan panchayat samiti member Pradeep Kumawat, the policeman was harassing the girl for the last few months.

Kumawat lodged the complaint on behalf of the girl following which a case was registered against the accused.

“We have suspended the constable and a case has been registered against him under sections of IT Act and POCSO Act. He will be arrested after investigation gets completed,” Ajmer Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra Sharma said.

Nasirabad Sadar Police Station in-charge is investigating the matter, police said.