Rajasthan cop held for extorting money from SHO over ‘explicit’ video calls, both suspended

A police constable in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a station house officer (SHO) over explicit video and audio calls between the two. Both the policemen have been suspended.

According to police, the incident came to light when the SHO told the Nagaur superintendent of police that he was being blackmailed by the constable.

“Gopal Krishna Choudhary, 57, who was posted as SHO in the Khinvsar police station, met me on Monday and complained that he was being blackmailed by Pradeep Choudhary, 27, a constable posted at the Degana police station. Preliminary investigation suggests that the two met over social media and would engage in virtual video/audio calls of an explicit nature. We have evidence of virtual interactions of an explicit nature between the two cops,” said Nagaur SP Ram Moorty Joshy.

“The SHO has said in his complaint that the constable would extort money and blackmail him, threatening to circulate the audio/video on social media. Choudhary had also paid the constable Rs 2.5 lakh. The constable was demanding Rs 5 lakh more and a car, and Choudhary decided to bring the matter to our knowledge. He was depressed over the extortion calls. The constable has been arrested and a case has been registered under Sections including 384 (punishment for extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said Joshy.

Joshy added that the constable was in police custody.

“We arrested the constable after a first information report was registered on the basis of Choudhary’s complaint. We have suspended both the constable and the SHO. The action has been taken not because of homosexual relations but because the two officials have harmed the public image of the Rajasthan police with their actions,” said the district police chief.

When contacted, the suspended SHO denied that he was in a same-sex relationship with the constable.

“I was suspended following media reports about the incident,” said Choudhary. He declined to comment further on the issue.