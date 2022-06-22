scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Rajasthan cop held for extorting money from SHO over ‘explicit’ video calls, both suspended

Nagaur superintendent of police Ram Moorty Joshy says the action was taken because the duo 'harmed the force's image and not because they had a homosexual relationship'. The station house officer denies any such relationship.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
June 22, 2022 3:12:12 pm
Panchkula, Panchkula news, Panchkula extortion racket, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to police, the incident came to light when the SHO told the Nagaur superintendent of police that he was being blackmailed by the constable.

A police constable in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a station house officer (SHO) over explicit video and audio calls between the two. Both the policemen have been suspended.

According to police, the incident came to light when the SHO told the Nagaur superintendent of police that he was being blackmailed by the constable.

“Gopal Krishna Choudhary, 57, who was posted as SHO in the Khinvsar police station, met me on Monday and complained that he was being blackmailed by Pradeep Choudhary, 27, a constable posted at the Degana police station. Preliminary investigation suggests that the two met over social media and would engage in virtual video/audio calls of an explicit nature. We have evidence of virtual interactions of an explicit nature between the two cops,” said Nagaur SP Ram Moorty Joshy.

“The SHO has said in his complaint that the constable would extort money and blackmail him, threatening to circulate the audio/video on social media. Choudhary had also paid the constable Rs 2.5 lakh. The constable was demanding Rs 5 lakh more and a car, and Choudhary decided to bring the matter to our knowledge. He was depressed over the extortion calls. The constable has been arrested and a case has been registered under Sections including 384 (punishment for extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said Joshy.

Best of Express Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...Premium
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...
More Premium Stories >>

Joshy added that the constable was in police custody.

“We arrested the constable after a first information report was registered on the basis of Choudhary’s complaint. We have suspended both the constable and the SHO. The action has been taken not because of homosexual relations but because the two officials have harmed the public image of the Rajasthan police with their actions,” said the district police chief.

When contacted, the suspended SHO denied that he was in a same-sex relationship with the constable.

More from Jaipur

“I was suspended following media reports about the incident,” said Choudhary. He declined to comment further on the issue.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement