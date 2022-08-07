Rajasthan: Constable hit by speeding car, dies

August 7, 2022 8:04:54 am
A constable died here after he was hit by a speeding car being driven by a lawyer who has represented the Bishnoi community in a black buck poaching case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, according to police.
The incident took place on Friday night near Jhalamand circle where Constable Ramesh Saran (27) was on night duty. He was rushed to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The car was being driven by Mahipal Bishnoi.
DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said Constable Ramesh Saran from the Kudi Bhagtasni police station was on night duty at a check-post on Friday night.
“Around midnight, a speeding car coming from the Jalamand side hit him. Though he tried to jump to the other side of the divider, he was injured badly,” said Yadav, adding that the vehicle jumped to the other side of the divider and overturned two-three times.
He was immediately rushed to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries an hour later.
Bishnoi also informed police about the incident.
Saran had joined the police service in 2018 and was married only a year ago.
The body was sent to his native place for the last rites following a guard of honour by the Police Department.
ACP (Boranada) Jai Prakash Atal said an FIR has been given by the family of the victim against Bishnoi and investigation has been initiated into the matter.
He said police have arranged for the medical examination of the accused and it was an accident caused by speeding.
