Rajasthan: Constable booked for molesting tribal woman

A case has been registered against a police constable in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district for allegedly molesting a tribal woman, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the constable has been suspended while an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been sent to the police lines in connection with the case.

“On December 23, the constable and the ASI took a 28-year-old married complainant and her parents to Gujarat in connection with a 2017 missing woman case. The complainant is the friend of the missing woman. Prima facie it appears that when the two cops took them to Gujarat, no woman constable was accompanying them,” said the police circle officer concerned in Udaipur.

He added that the woman alleged that she was molested on the night of December 23.

“The woman has alleged that she was molested by the constable at a police chowki (outpost) on December 23. The incident allegedly took place after the group returned from Gujarat and the woman and her parents were kept at the police outpost. The constable has also been accused of manhandling the woman’s father. The next day, the group again went to Gujarat and were sent home after returning from the trip,” said the circle officer.

Udaipur additional SP Anant Kumar said that a case has been registered against the constable under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

Police said an investigation is underway in the matter and so far no arrests have been made.