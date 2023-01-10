scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Rajasthan Congress MLA’s son held in gangrape case

According to the police, Deepak alias Dilip Meena, the son of Johari Lal Meena, who is a Congress MLA from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh in Alwar district, has been sent to judicial custody till January 13.

The matter came to the light during the probe into a complaint lodged by the girl's family members after cash and jewellery went missing from their house.
The son of a Congress MLA in Rajasthan was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2021, police said.

He is one of the accused in the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in February 2021.

“He was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a special court hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been sent to judicial custody,” said Dausa additional SP Lal Chand Kayal.

Last year, the FIR in the case was registered against Deepak and four others, wherein the complainant said that after raping her, the accused had also mad an obscene video and threatened her.

It was also alleged that one of the accused had extorted Rs 15 lakh in cash and jewellery items from the girl by threatening her to upload the video on social media.

The matter came to the light during the probe into a complaint lodged by the girl’s family members after cash and jewellery went missing from their house. The family members had initially lodged a complaint of theft in the matter.

Back then, MLA Meena had termed the rape allegations against his son as ‘political conspiracy.’

