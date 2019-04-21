Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for rape

A case of rape has been registered against Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, with the complainant accusing the 77-year-old legislator of threatening and exploiting her after filming the sexual assault.

Police said the woman, a 38-year-old widow, has registered a case through court against Meena. The MLA had won the Rajgarh Laxmangarh seat, which falls under Alwar district, with a margin of over 30,000 votes in last year’s Assembly polls.

Meena has denied the allegations and termed them as part of a “political conspiracy”.

“I am 77-years-old and the allegations against me are baseless. This has been done as part of a political conspiracy against me. I won the constituency by highest margin of votes in the district and have also said that in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress will be ahead by at least one lakh votes in my Assembly segment, which has not gone down with some people. The allegations have been levelled by people who don’t want me to work for the party,” Meena told The Indian Express.

Alwar SP Rajeev Pachar said that the FIR has been registered at the Raini police station, and the case will be investigated by the CB-CID.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime, B L Soni told The Indian Express, “Yes, the case has been registered in Alwar district and we are about to receive the file. Following that an investigation will be conducted by the CID-CB.”

Police said that according to the complainant, she and Meena were acquainted. “One day, the complainant fell ill. In that state, the accused took her on the pretext of going to a doctor and brought her at a hotel,” said Raini police station Head Constable Krishna Kumar.

Police said that the complainant has alleged that Meena gave her medicines and she entered a semi-conscious state. “The complainant has alleged that following this, the accused raped her and afterwards threatened her by saying that he has made a video of the act,” said Kumar.

Raini police station Sub-Inspector Kishan Lal said, “A case has been registered against Meena under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 384 (punishment for extortion) of the IPC. The investigation is being conducted by the state CB-CID. No arrest has been made till now.”