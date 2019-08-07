Rajasthan Congress leaders ‘welcome’ govt decision on J&K, others condemn arrest of ex-CMs

Congress leaders from Rajasthan opined differently on the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state, with at least three senior leaders welcoming the move, despite the party’s opposition to it.

Minister of state for Youth Affairs & Sports Department Ashok Chandna wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning that in his personal opinion, the scrapping of Article 370 is the first decision of the government which he welcomes.

However, Chandna, who is also the president of the state Youth Congress, said that the execution of changing Article 370 should not be done in a dictatorial way and instead be done in an environment of peace and trust so that no citizen faces any inconvenience in the future.

“It is my personal opinion that if the execution is done peacefully without affecting any citizen of the country including those of Jammu and Kashmir then it is for the good. However, if the execution is similar like demonetisation and GST and there is mishandling, then we will surely oppose. We are not against ‘one country and one flag’ but we are against wrong decisions,” Chandna told The Indian Express.

He added that he is in no way against the official stand of the Congress party opposing the scrapping of Article 370.

“There are senior party leaders who have run the country and know much more about Kashmir than me and also have more experience. I am not against their stand but this is my personal opinion,” said Chandna.

Congress MLA from Sardarshahar in Churu district, Bhanwarlal Sharma termed the move by the NDA government as one which is in the interest of the country.

“It is my personal opinion that in a country, languages and religion can be many but citizenship should be one. In my opinion, the scrapping of Article 370 is in the interest of the country. If this move results in peace, then the problem could be solved which would prevent further bloodshed,” said Sharma.

Earlier on Monday, former Congress MP from Nagaur, Jyoti Mirdha too had expressed her support on Twitter in favour of the decision.

“Nation First! Opposing for the heck of opposing is no virtue. Join in, congratulate the Government for taking a bold step towards integrating India #KashmirMeinTiranga #Article370revoked,” Mirdha had written on her official Twitter account on Monday.

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday took to Twitter and said that there could be no justification for arresting former chief ministers who took oath under the Constitution.

“For us to be a progressive,vibrant democracy-all political parties&local representatives needed to be involved #JammuKashmir. No justification for arresting former CMs’, who took oath under the constitution&treating them at par with separatists.I pray and hope that peace prevails,” Pilot wrote on Twitter.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot too had condemned the arrests of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers on Monday.

“The arrest of two former CMs of #JammuAndKashmir, Omar Abdullah ji and Mehbooba Mufti ji is condemnable and it could have been avoided. Govt should have taken J&K leaders into confidence. Instead they have been arrested,” Gehlot had written on Twitter on Monday.