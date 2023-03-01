scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Rajasthan Congress flays hike in price of LPG cylinder

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said

LPG gas cylinder“The increase in LPG gas cylinders is another blow to the common people who are already suffering due to high inflation in Modi's rule,” PCC spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said. (Bloomberg)
Listen to this article
Rajasthan Congress flays hike in price of LPG cylinder
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the increase in LGP cylinder prices, accusing the government of working against the interest of the common man ever since it came to power.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder – the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

“The increase in LPG gas cylinders is another blow to the common people who are already suffering due to high inflation in Modi’s rule,” PCC spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

“Inflation is skyrocketing under the Modi rule and people are suffering. By increasing the rate of LPG cylinders, the government has once again proved that it has nothing to do with the interest of the common man,” he charged.

Also Read
bhiwani case, junaid and nasir news, indian express
FSL report confirms charred bodies are that of Junaid and Nasir: Rajastha...
Jaipur court convicts former IOCL manager under UAPA
Rajasthan Assembly session: CM Ashok Gehlot erroneously reads last year's...
Jawaharlal Nehru 'conspired' to get Chandra Shekhar Azad killed, claims R...

Chaturvedi said the state government had announced in the budget that it would provide cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 to the poor in order to minimise the impact of inflation, while contrary to this, the Centre is putting “more financial burden” on people.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:45 IST
Next Story

Diego Simeone breaks long-standing LaLiga record for coaching most matches with a single club (425)

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close