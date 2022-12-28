At Rajasthan Cong convention, delegates urged to maintain discipline, not hanker for posts

Newly appointed Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday urged party delegates to maintain discipline and work for the organisation with patience without hankering for any post.

Randhawa, in his address at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) convention in Jaipur, said that the party gives due respect to those who work sincerely and instructed that discipline be maintained in the party.

Without discipline, even a house cannot be run and therefore, discipline is important and will be maintained in the party, he said.

“I told them (leaders) that their work should not be for the sake of a position. The party should be prioritised and they should exercise patience,” Randhawa told reporters after the convention.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a bitter factional feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Currently, the truce brokered by the party High Command is in place since late November.

At the convention, four resolutions were passed unanimously apart from 16 suggestions for the government by the party. The suggestions included lowering the price of LPG cylinders, more employment opportunities for the youth, strict action against those indulging in paper leaks, and no new tax in the budget, among others.