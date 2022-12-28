scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

At Rajasthan Cong convention, delegates urged to maintain discipline, not hanker for posts

State party in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa's remarks come in the backdrop of a bitter factional feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa addressing the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) convention in Jaipur. (Twitter/@INCRajasthan)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Newly appointed Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday urged party delegates to maintain discipline and work for the organisation with patience without hankering for any post.

Randhawa, in his address at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) convention in Jaipur, said that the party gives due respect to those who work sincerely and instructed that discipline be maintained in the party.

Without discipline, even a house cannot be run and therefore, discipline is important and will be maintained in the party, he said.

“I told them (leaders) that their work should not be for the sake of a position. The party should be prioritised and they should exercise patience,” Randhawa told reporters after the convention.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a bitter factional feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Currently, the truce brokered by the party High Command is in place since late November.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

At the convention, four resolutions were passed unanimously apart from 16 suggestions for the government by the party. The suggestions included lowering the price of LPG cylinders, more employment opportunities for the youth, strict action against those indulging in paper leaks, and no new tax in the budget, among others.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 19:24 IST
Next Story

Naga Chaitanya-Venkat Prabhu’s Custody gets a release date

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close