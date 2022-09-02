scorecardresearch
Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasra’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Earlier this week, Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, who was among the 18 MLAs who had sided with Sachin Pilot during the 2020 political crisis, told a gathering of Gujjars that "he is not with any party" but with Pilot.

dotasraGovind Singh Dotasra was made the Rajasthan Congress president in July 2020 when then state Congress chief and deputy CM Sachin Pilot was removed from the post in the wake of his failed rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: Govind Singh Dotasra/ @OfficeofGSD/ Twitter)

Days after Rajasthan Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki made a public assertion saying that “he is not with any party but with Sachin Pilot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra took an indirect jibe at the legislator saying that those who damage the party will be punished.

“I want to make one thing clear. A person who has won the elections on the symbol of the Congress party, however big a public representative he may be Govind Dotasra or Ashok Gehlot or anyone else, it is essential that everyone maintains party discipline. If any person fails in maintaining discipline, then it means he is not doing any good for the party and the party notes this,” Dotasra told reporters on Thursday when asked about Solanki’s statement.

Read in Political Pulse |Amidst winds of change from Delhi, Sachin Pilot camp gets a fresh breath of life

He, however, claimed that he was not aware of what Solanki said, but went on to add that people working against the party’s interest will be punished. “When the time comes, the ones who work for the party will be rewarded, and those who damage the party will be punished,” he said.

Dotasra was made the Rajasthan Congress president in July 2020 when then state Congress chief and deputy chief minister Pilot was removed from the post in the wake of his failed rebellion against Chief Minister Gehlot.

Earlier this week, Solanki, who was among the 18 loyalist MLAs who had sided with Pilot during the 2020 political crisis, told a gathering of the Gujjar community that he is not with any party but with Pilot, whose supporters are hoping that the 44-year-old leader gets a chance as chief minister if the incumbent Gehlot is elevated to the post of Congress president in the upcoming party elections.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:55:11 pm
