Rajasthan: Congress, BJP spar over Maharana Pratap, Akbar

A controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over the battle of Haldighati fought between Akbar and Maharana Pratap in the 16th century, with the opposition BJP and the ruling Congress slamming each other over the issue.

While the opposition BJP has accused the Congress of doing ‘politics of appeasement’, the Congress has hit back, accusing the saffron party of ‘spreading poison’ among children by terming the battle as a Hindu-Muslim battle.

It started with state Congress president Dotasra saying that the battle of Haldighati was not a religious battle but a clash for power. “The battle of Haldighati was a clash for power but they (BJP) say it was a religious battle. They see Hindu-Muslim into everything,” Dotasra had said at a programme on Thursday.

BJP leaders slammed Dotasra’s statement.

Also Read | Emperor Akbar begged Rajput woman to spare his life: Rajasthan BJP chief

“The Congress has always done vote bank and appeasement politics. Whenever they have taught history, they have taught a distorted version of it,” Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia told reporters on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje demanded an apology from the Congress over Dotasra’s remarks. “The Congress has challenged the proud history of Mewar by terming the clash between Maharana Pratap and Akbar as only a clash for power,” tweeted Raje. She added that the Congress should apologise for ‘insulting’ Maharana Pratap.

Later in the day, Dotasra hit back at the BJP. “Nobody has any iota of doubt over the greatness of Maharana Pratap, he was great and will remain so. But by terming the battle of Haldighati as a Hindu-Muslim battle in textbooks, the BJP has spread poison among children. Shameful,” tweeted Dotasra on Friday.