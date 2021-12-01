Congress appoints 13 DCC presidents in Rajasthan a year after after functioning without committees

The Congress on Wednesday appointed 13 district presidents after more than a year of functioning without them in Rajasthan, .

The appointments, which were made by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and signed by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, also included the names of treasurer and spokespersons for the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC). The appointments have been made 10 days after the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle took place.

Among those who have been appointed are Sitaram Agarwal, who has been made the treasurer of RPCC while Swarnim Chaturvedi and RC Choudhary have been appointed as party spokespersons.

The district presidents include — Yogesh Mishra for Alwar, Ramcharan Meena for Baran, Fateh Khan for Barmer, Yashpal Gehlot for Bikaner (Urban), Ramji Lal Odh for Dausa, Ummed Singh Tanwar for Jaisalmer, Advocate Virendra Singh Gurjar for Jhalawar, MLA Heeraram Meghwal for Jodhpur (Rural), Salim Khan in Jodhpur Urban (north), Naresh Joshi in Jodhpur Urban (south), Zakir Hussain Gesawat in Nagaur, Harisingh Rathor in Rajsamand and Sunita Githala for Sikar district.

During the month-long political crisis in Rajasthan last year, the Congress had dissolved all district and block committees.

The decision was taken after Sachin Pilot was removed as deputy chief minister and from the party president’s post in the wake of his tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot had gone away with 18 of his loyalist MLAs and camped in Haryana and Delhi for over a month, resulting in a political crisis.

The decision to dissolve the committees were taken by the party, primarily to reconstitute its organisation, as at that time, leaders loyal to Pilot held the majority of posts in the party organisation across the state.

However, the list of appointments made on Wednesday show that several of the district Congress committee presidents who were removed earlier have once again been reinstated.

The districts where the DCC presidents have remained unchanged include Bikaner, Nagaur and Barmer.

The DCC president in Dausa district, a stronghold of Pilot, has also remained unchanged.