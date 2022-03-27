Rajasthan Cong MLA’s son among 5 booked for ‘gangrape’ of minor

A case has been registered against five people including the son of a Congress MLA from Rajasthan for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl in February last year, said police on Saturday.

According to the police, an FIR in this regard was registered in Dausa district on Friday.

The incident has also prompted the National Commission for Women to ask the Rajasthan police to arrest all accused at the earliest.

The Congress in New Delhi said it would act sternly against anyone accused of criminal activity in its party and not spare them irrespective of their position, unlike the BJP.

Claiming that the Congress does not have the culture of shielding criminals, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party would take action after the investigation into the alleged crime.

“The complainant has said in the FIR that the incident took place in February 2021. Five people have been booked in the case including Deepak Meena, the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. One of the accused had been sent to jail in May last year after the police found his role in a theft case at the complainant’s house, “ said Dausa additional SP Lal Chand Kayal.

Kayal added that the complainant, a resident of the Alwar district, has claimed that she was taken to Dausa where she was gangraped. “The complainant has said in her FIR that the person, who was jailed last year, took her to a hotel in Dausa where three persons raped her apart from two other men who were already present there. The MLA’s son is one of the accused. At the time when the person was sent to jail last year, the allegations related to gangrape were not leveled by the complainant. Following the theft, money worth Rs 15 lakh along with jewellery were recovered from the accused,” said Kayal.

“The complainant said that the accused also made a video of the gangrape and threatened her,” said the SHO of the police station where the case has been registered. “A case has been registered for offences including gangrape and relevant sections of the IT Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and the POCSO Act,” the SHO added.

The victim and the MLA’s son are from the same community, said the SHO.