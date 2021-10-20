Rajasthan: Cong MLA protests at police station

Police in Jodhpur have ordered a probe into the circumstances behind a dharna staged by a Congress MLA and her husband inside a police station in the city, demanding the release of a relative who was among those rounded up for alleged drink-driving.

In a purported video clip of the incident, which took place Sunday at the Ratanada police station, Shergarh MLA Meena Kanwar is heard saying: “The child is from my house… Everyone’s children drink, it’s not a big thing if the child had consumed a little).”

The video clip, which went viral on social media, shows the MLA sitting on the floor of the station along with her husband Umaid Singh, who is also a Congress leader.

The MLA described the relative as her brother-in-law’s son. Police sources said the relative was not a minor and was released later.

The Opposition BJP has targeted the Congress over the incident. Sharing the video clip on its Twitter handle, the party’s state unit posted: “The Shergarh MLA is threatening the police in the police station itself…If Congress representatives make a mockery of the legal system, what can one expect from the government?”

DCP (Jodhpur East) Bhuvan Bhushan said: “The incident is from Sunday. We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. We can say more about the incident only after the inquiry is over.”

“I want strong action against the police. The child is my brother-in-law’s son. He was not drunk. He was returning from a function with two of his friends,” the MLA said.