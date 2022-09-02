scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Nine Rajasthan Cong leaders to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with Rahul Gandhi

The yatra starting from September 7 will pass through Jhalawar, Kota, Dausa and Alwar districts of Rajasthan.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state party president Dotasara are also likely to join Rahul Gandhi during the Rajasthan leg of the yatra. (File)

Nine of 117 Congress leaders who will undertake a padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be from Rajasthan.

The Congress on Thursday released the list of the leaders who will be taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Among those who have been taken as representatives from Rajasthan are Shravan Kumar Gurjar, Jhabar Sherawat, Sitaram Lamba, Yogesh Kumar Meena, Ruby Khan, Vivek Bhatnagar, Jagdish Bishnoi and Shatrughan Sharma.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:36:18 am
