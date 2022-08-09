scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi seeking national monument status for Mangarh Dham

In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said that in 1913, the British Army opened fire on tribals who had gathered in Mangarh of Banswara district under the leadership of Govind Guru.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 9, 2022 7:37:02 am
Gehlot urged the prime minister to give national monument status to Mangarh Dham, so that tribute can be paid to the great saint Govind Guru, according to a release. (File/Express Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking national monument status for the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district in the state.

In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said that in 1913, the British Army opened fire on tribals who had gathered in Mangarh of Banswara district under the leadership of Govind Guru.

Over 1,500 of them sacrificed their lives, Gehlot said.

“In order to pay rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the state Government built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham. Along with this, a road has been constructed till Mangarh Dham and various works have been taken up for the development of this site,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a yearPremium
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dreamPremium
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
More from Jaipur

Gehlot urged the prime minister to give national monument status to Mangarh Dham, so that tribute can be paid to the great saint Govind Guru, according to a release.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:37:02 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

5

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Premium
India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
CWG 2022

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Jairam Ramesh interview

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu
Delhi Confidential

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement