Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi seeking national monument status for Mangarh Dham

August 9, 2022 7:37:02 am
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking national monument status for the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district in the state.
In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said that in 1913, the British Army opened fire on tribals who had gathered in Mangarh of Banswara district under the leadership of Govind Guru.
Over 1,500 of them sacrificed their lives, Gehlot said.
“In order to pay rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the state Government built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham. Along with this, a road has been constructed till Mangarh Dham and various works have been taken up for the development of this site,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Gehlot urged the prime minister to give national monument status to Mangarh Dham, so that tribute can be paid to the great saint Govind Guru, according to a release.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022: ‘Centre has betrayed us by presenting bill in Parliament’
Kumbakonam: Ambulance briefly stopped to allow Tamil Nadu Minister’s convoy
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu: State reports 972 infections; Chennai records 208
A first: Akal Takht to hold prayers for Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims killed during Partition
Carmel Convent school attendant discharged: ‘PGI team has given me 2nd lease of life… touched by care & compassion’
Mohali records 54 dengue cases this year: ‘Awareness helped curb spread of disease’
Demand for work under MGNREGS dips from Covid peak, but still higher
Food items fail quality check in Chandigarh: Purchase food from licensed & hygienic stores, says food safety dept
Water crisis: 11 organisations from Pune move Bombay High Court
Poonawalla Fincorp reports 118% year-on-year increase in Q1 profit
MPSC Group C exam: Man arrested for carrying mobile inside exam centre