‘It was my duty’: Karauli cop to CM Ashok Gehlot on getting promotion for saving lives during violence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised a 31-year-old constable, Netresh Sharma, of the Karauli Kotwali police station for showing courage and carrying out his duties while risking his own life during the violence in the city.

Sharma’s picture of saving an infant from a burning house was shared by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra on Twitter and quickly went viral as netizens applauded his bravery. According to news agency PTI, three women and a child were trapped after houses and shops were set on fire during communal violence in Karauli on Saturday. Sharma rescued all four from the burning house.

On Monday, Gehlot informed Sharma that he has asked top officials to promote him to ‘Head Constable’. In a clip of the interaction shared by the CM, Sharma can be heard thanking Gehlot and saying, “It was my duty, which I fulfilled.”

करौली में अपना कर्तव्य निभाते हुए 4 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले कांस्टेबल श्री नेत्रेश शर्मा से फोन पर बात कर उन्हें शाबासी दी। श्री नेत्रेश को हेड कांस्टेबल के पद पर पदोन्नत करने का निर्णय किया है। अपनी जान की परवाह ना कर कर्तव्य निभाने वाले श्री नेत्रेश का कार्य प्रशंसनीय है। pic.twitter.com/3p4ekYNYhn — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 4, 2022

Gehlot responded, “Everyone has their duties but the way you have done work by risking your life, it is praiseworthy. And you deserve to be congratulated for showing a lot of courage.” The CM also said that he’d like to meet Sharma whenever he’s in Jaipur.

Curfew has been imposed in Karauli city after communal tension broke out following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday, officials said. More than 20 people sustained injuries after the violence led to the arson of shops and houses, while at least 13 people have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the incident.