Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took a subtle dig at former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. After Gehlot had accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pilot of conniving to topple his government in 2020, Pilot had said that “earlier too, the CM has said things about me, called me nakara, nikamma (useless, worthless)… But see, Ashok Gehlotji is experienced, he is an elder and like a father figure. When he says something, I do not take it otherwise.”

On Wednesday, Gehlot, while addressing a convention of Congress workers from 13 districts which stand to benefit from the scheme, said, “When kids in the neighbourhood fight amongst themselves, then one neighbour goes to the other’s home and says that your child has done this and that…then the neighbour says that they will immediately call their child and scold him and that he’s a nikamma, nakara; they say that for their own kid. I say the same thing many times, that one is nikamma and nakara. It means that this is still a child who has committed a mistake and I will scold him now. Many times it is said out of love too. But if I say it with love, then a lot of people mind it,” he said.

Pilot and Gehlot were at loggerheads soon after the victory of the Congress in December 2018 Assembly polls to become the chief minister. The party made Gehlot the CM of Rajasthan for a third time and gave Pilot the post of deputy CM.

In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 other disgruntled Congress MLAs, revolted against the leadership of Gehlot which created a crisis for the government. Later, Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and PCC chief. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of Rahul Gandhi.