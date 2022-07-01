Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets family of killed tailor, asks NIA to fast-track case

RAJASTHAN CHIEF Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday visited the family of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor in Udaipur who was hacked to death by two men, Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet. Speaking to reporters outside, Gehlot said he wanted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a chargesheet in a fast-track court as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the two accused were produced before a local court here, which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. A senior police officer said the NIA will seek their remand. Rajasthan ATS officials said the state police had sought judicial custody of the two accused so that a test identification parade can be done.

In Delhi, NIA sources said the agency was exploring an international conspiracy as well as involvement of a self-motivated local terror group. “We haven’t yet taken custody of the accused. Their electronic devices are still being forensically examined. It is too early to reach a conclusion on whether the accused were part of any terror group or acted on their own,” said an NIA officer.

“The NIA should take up this case in a fast-track court. The chargesheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded,” said Gehlot, who was accompanied by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and Director General of Police M L Lather. “We want the NIA to do a time-bound investigation and see how the accused can get sentencing within a month. People are angry. I hope the NIA understands these sentiments.”

On allegations that the state police didn’t provide protection to Lal despite his complaint of threat, Gehlot said it is “natural that allegations are made in such a time” and the NIA would investigate all angles.

“The Chief Minister met us today and gave us a cheque for Rs 50 lakh. He also assured that one person from the family will be provided a government job,” said Yash, Lal’s son.

Earlier during the day, speaking to ANI news agency, Gehlot said the incident in Udaipur was not a case of enmity between two religions but an act of terrorism. He also appealed to people to maintain peace. Gehlot later went to the local hospital where Ishwar Singh, Lal’s employee who was injured during the attack, is undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav had said that Ghouse Mohammad had been to Karachi in 2014 and been making phone calls to Pakistan “for the last 2-3 years”. DGP Lather had said Ghouse had gone to visit the office of Dawat-e-Islami in Karachi. The DeL is a Sunni Islamic proselytising group founded in Pakistan in 1981. —With ENS, Delhi