Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemns murder of BJP youth leader in Karnataka

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka.

Nettar, a BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night.

Gehlot said even after 48 hours of the incident, Nettar’s assailants are roaming free, while the Rajasthan Police had arrested the murderers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal in less than four hours of his murder.

“I condemn the gruesome killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Shri Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Even after 48 hours, the culprits are still not behind the bars. In Udaipur, the Rajasthan Police arrested the accused in less than 4 hours,” he tweeted.

“Our government has provided 50 lakh rupees compensation and government jobs to both the sons of Shri Kanhaiya Lal ji to support his family in the hour of grief. Government of Karnataka should arrest the culprits at the earliest and provide relief to the family,” he said in another tweet.

Lal was hacked to death last month by two people who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.