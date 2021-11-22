Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot allocates portfolios; keeps home, finance for himself

A day after the cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot allotted portfolios, retaining the ministries of home and finance for himself.

The education ministry was allocated to B D Kalla while the health portfolio was given to Parsadi Lal Meena. Pramod Jain Bhaya retained mines and petroleum, Lalchand Kataria was given the responsibility of agriculture ministry while Udailal Anjana was put in charge of the cooperative sector.

Shanti Dhariwal retained the parliamentary affairs ministry while ministry affairs went to Saleh Mohammad.

Vishvendra Singh, who was removed from the state cabinet last year, got back the tourism portfolio while Ramesh Meena was given charge of panchayati raj.

Brijendra Ola was given charge of road transport, Bhajan Lal Jatav got the PWD portfolio and Shakuntala Rawat was given the responsibility to take over industries.

Fifteen new ministers took oath Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur and the Congress party’s message throughout the day was to put up a united front and keep the house in order in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. The new faces in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers included four Dalits, three tribals, and three women, one among whom is from the minority community.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had led a rebellion 16 months back, emphasised there were “no factions” and pointed out that the party reached the halfway mark by collectively contesting the 2018 polls. State in-charge Ajay Maken, too, said that with the reshuffle, party workers should now aim to break the “tradition of the last few decades in 2023 and get the Congress party re-elected”.

Pilot said that the inductions will send a “good message” across the state. “Since there was no representation of Dalits in our government for some time, now not only that has been compensated but in good numbers cabinet rank has been given to people from the Dalit community and they have been inducted in the council of ministers. The sections which always stood with the Congress party have been given proportionate representation and participation,” he said.

(With agency inputs)