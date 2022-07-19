Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces aid for four people from the state killed in MP bus accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for four people from the state who were among the 13 killed when a bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Chetan Ram Jangid of Govindgarh, Jaipur; Jagannath Joshi of Malhargarh, Udaipur; Rukmani of Bagor, Udaipur; and Raju Maurya of Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh; were among those killed in the accident.

“The news of the death of many people due to a bus falling into the Narmada river in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is sad. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and give courage to the families,” Gehlot tweeted.

मृतकों में राजस्थान के निवासी भी शामिल हैं। इन सभी मृतकों के परिजनों को चिरंजीवी दुर्घटना बीमा योजना के तहत 5-5 लाख रुपये मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2022

“Residents of Rajasthan are also among the dead. The families of all these deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each under the Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme,” he added.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people. It broke the railing of a bridge on National Highway No 3 (Agra-Mumbai Road) near Khalghat, situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and fell into the river.