Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Rajasthan CLP boycott: In reply to Congress notices, Shanti Dhariwal and Dharmendra Rathore talk about MLAs’ apprehension

Annoyed over Congress high command’s ‘unilateral’ decision to opt for a new chief minister in the state without consulting them, around 90 MLAs had skipped the CLP meet and submitted their resignation to Joshi late on September 25. The resignations have been pending with Joshi since then.

Dharmendra Rathore and Shanti Dhariwal. (Photos: Twitter@DRathore_INC and @ShantiDhariwal5)

Rajasthan Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore have replied to the notices by the Congress party over their boycott of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and submitting of resignations to Speaker C P Joshi.

Subsequently, following a report by party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, the party issued show cause notices to Dhariwal, Rathore, and state chief whip Mahesh Joshi, asking them to reply within 10 days about the “unofficial meeting” held by its MLAs in Jaipur on Sunday which, it said, amounted to “grave indiscipline”.

While Joshi said he had received the notice late and is yet to reply to it, the other two are learnt to have responded to the notices a few days ago.

The two are learnt to have expressed their confidence and loyalty towards the party’s high command. They are also learnt to have said a parallel meeting wasn’t called, but the MLAs had gathered for discussion since there was apprehension among them that they were not being consulted about the change in leadership in the state, and that those who had rebelled in 2020 may be handed over the reins in Rajasthan.

Hence, the discussion led to anger among them, making them boycott the CLP, the two are learnt to have said.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 03:29:57 pm
PM Modi: Mulayam’s demise big loss for country; he kept blessing me

