40 villas ‘at throwaway prices’, ‘favours’ to resort firm: Rajasthan clears probe against IAS officer

The Rajasthan government on Friday approved an investigation against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal following an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) assessment that there was “prima facie evidence” of his alleged collusion with a private company.

According to the ACB, Agrawal allegedly colluded with a private firm, “abusing his position and influence, thereby conferring undue benefits upon himself and the related company, and causing substantial financial loss to the state government.” The state government has now granted approval for a detailed investigation against Agrawal under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Late on Friday, ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the bureau had examined reports published in Dainik Bhaskar and a factual report received from the Department of Industries. Based on these and information received from “confidential sources”, the bureau considered it appropriate to register a preliminary inquiry and investigate the allegations further, Gupta said.

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According to the ACB, Agrawal allegedly misused his position and influence while holding various important positions in the state, including District Collector, Udaipur; Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board; and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, among other posts.

The ACB alleged that Agrawal, in collusion with directors of a company that operates hotels and resorts, facilitated benefits for the company, including relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without verification of requisite certificates and special concessional financial packages.

Agrawal, who has been on leave since before the allegations surfaced, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

The ACB said that, according to a preliminary investigation, Agarwal, in alleged connivance with the directors of the said company, purchased a total of 40 villas at Udaipur’s Bujhda and Alwar’s Ajabgarh, in his own name and that of his family members.

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While Bujhda villas were allegedly purchased for Rs 15 lakh each, Ajabgarh villas were purchased for Rs 15 – Rs 16.5 lakh approximately by the couple, their two sons, as well as Agrawal’s parents in law.

Gupta said the properties were allegedly purchased at prices substantially below their market value. He also said information received from confidential sources indicated that 20 villas were registered in Agrawal’s name on March 27, the same day the Finance Department issued a special concessional financial package to the company.

The ACB said the alleged arrangement may have resulted in undue benefits to the company and financial losses to the state government. It said a detailed investigation was necessary into the allegations, including the alleged acquisition of disproportionate assets in Agrawal’s name and those of his family members.

Based on these allegations, the state government has granted prior approval for an investigation under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with inquiries or investigations into offences relating to recommendations made or decisions taken by public servants in the discharge of their official functions or duties.

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On October 28, Agrawal was placed on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) by the Rajasthan government following reports of alleged corruption involving the officer and his family.

One of the state’s senior bureaucrats, Agrawal held several portfolios as Additional Chief Secretary. These included Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Enterprises and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. He was also Officer on Special Duty for the Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority (BIDA).

He additionally held charge of Investment and the Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthani Affairs (DORA), the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and served as Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), as well as Chairperson and Managing Director of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited (RAJSICO).

After Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Chief Minister in December 2023, Agrawal was appointed ACS to the CM in February 2024, a position he held until November 2025.

Gehlot seeks CBI, ED probe

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Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded investigations by central agencies against Agrawal, describing the allegations as the biggest scandal under the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.

Speaking to journalists at his residence, Gehlot said the allegations were serious and that the Chief Minister should take responsibility, given that Agrawal had earlier served in the CM’s office.

“A meeting chaired by the CM himself had granted the exemptions… The allegations cannot be proven false. Even those accused cannot deny them,” Gehlot said.

He added that decisions taken by Agrawal in various capacities, including as ACS to the CM, “clearly show deliberate corruption crossing all limits, with decisions taken boldly and courageously. One can only imagine what other scams might be happening in the Chief Minister’s Office.”

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Gehlot also said Agrawal, who he claimed was currently abroad, should return immediately and clarify his position.