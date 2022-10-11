Rajasthan: Centenarian woman, who was attacked for her anklets, dies; one held

The 108-year-old woman whose feet were chopped off to steal the silver anklets she was wearing in Rajasthan’s Jaipur two days ago succumbed to injuries Tuesday, police said. The Jaipur police arrested the man, identified as Prakash Prajapat, who was involved in the crime.

According to the police, 27-year-old Prajapat was known to Jamuna Devi Meena, the deceased, as he had been a tenant at her house in the Galta Gate area a few years ago.

The police said that the stolen anklets were recovered from the accused.

According to the FIR, Jamuna Devi’s granddaughter found her lying in a pool of blood near the bathroom outside their house early Sunday morning.

“The accused broke into the house early Sunday morning when the woman’s relatives had gone to temple. Prajapat took the elderly woman to the bathroom situated outside the house, cut her feet with a sharp weapon, and took the silver anklets. The case is serious as the incident took place in an area where there is always a heavy rush of people,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, Ajay Pal Lamba Tuesday.

While the FIR states that the woman’s age was around 100 years, her family members said that she was 108 years old.

Lamba added that around 10-12 tenants stay at the house of the woman.

Advertisement

“Several teams constantly worked together to crack the case. A suspicious-looking scooter was spotted in the CCTV footage of that area. We got to know that the scooty belongs to a man who owns a roadside tea stall. We have arrested the man, Prakash Prajapat. He was a tenant in the same house some 3-4 years ago and was known to the victim,” said Lamba.

The police said that Prajapat attacked the woman to loot her jewellery, which he thought would help him to repay his debts.

“Prajapat lives just two lanes away and is in huge debt due to his bad habits. In order to repay the debts, he chose the woman as she was an easy target. Unfortunately, the elderly woman couldn’t be saved despite all efforts and she passed away today,” said Lamba.