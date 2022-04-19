Coins worth Rs 11 cr go ‘missing’ from SBI branch in Rajasthan, CBI to probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR in connection with the case of ‘missing’ coins worth Rs 11 crore from the Mehandipur Balaji branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). Notably, the Rajasthan High Court had directed the agency to conduct a probe in the matter.

The initial FIR was lodged at Todabhim police station in Karauli on August 16, 2021. Following this, an inquiry was conducted by a bank committee.

Subsequently, the SBI asked an agency, Arpit Goods Carrier, to count coins worth Rs 13,01,71,275. The agency started counting the money on July 22, 2021 under the watch of branch manager Hargovind Meena.

However, the agency said that on August 10, 10-15 armed men threatened the persons involved in the counting. The agency members were staying at a dharmshala near the bank branch.

The FIR said that till August 6, 2021, the agency had counted coins valued at Rs 1,39,60,000 crore in 2,350 bags and at the time of filing of the FIR, 600-700 bags with an estimated value of Rs 60,00,000 lakh were still to be counted. The FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, the SBI approached the Rajasthan High court stating that the CBI may be directed to pursue the FIR.

In his order dated March 4, 2022, Justice Narendra Singh Dhaddha directed the CBI to conduct an investigation, stating, ‘As per guidelines issued by the CVC as well as the RBI… fraud involving an amount of more than Rs 3 crore has to be investigated by the ACB Branch of the CBI. So, the petition deserves to be allowed.”

On April 13, 2022, the CBI lodged an FIR for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with the case.