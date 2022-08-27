scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Rajasthan: Cases registered against schoolteachers for thrashing Dalit students in separate instances

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit boy was thrashed by a schoolteacher in Rajasthan's Jalore district for allegedly touching a water pot meant for upper castes. The boy later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In Pali district, a case of alleged assault on a Dalit student was registered against Bhanwar Singh, a teacher of Government Higher Secondary School, on Thursday night, Bagdi SHO Bhanwarlal said.

A government schoolteacher was taken into custody and suspended for allegedly thrashing a 14-year-old Dalit student in Rajasthan’s Pali district, police said Friday.

In a similar incident in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, a Class 5 Dalit student was beaten up by a schoolteacher, police said. Police have registered cases against both teachers.

In Pali district, a case of alleged assault on a Dalit student was registered against Bhanwar Singh, a teacher of Government Higher Secondary School, on Thursday night, Bagdi SHO Bhanwarlal said.

He said the case was registered under Section 151 of the CrPC on a complaint lodged by the student’s family members and he has been taken into custody. The education department has suspended the accused teacher.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Read in Rajasthan |Cremation of Jalore Dalit boy at night inappropriate: Sampla

In Dausa, a case was registered against a government schoolteacher, Rameshwar Gurjar, for thrashing a Class 5th Dalit student.

Manpur Circle Officer Santram said the incident took place on August 6.

The student was examined and an investigation is underway.

More from Jaipur

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit boy was thrashed by a schoolteacher in Rajasthan’s Jalore district for allegedly touching a water pot meant for upper castes. The boy later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:31:41 am
Next Story

Ghulam Nabi Azad: Known to be close to Congress party bosses, now an unlikely rebel

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...
Delhi Confidential

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Premium
Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai
Cricket in the desert

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai

1,000 people adopt TB patients, Maharashtra tops list with 30% adoptions

1,000 people adopt TB patients, Maharashtra tops list with 30% adoptions

Why do owls inhabit cemeteries? Researcher crack the mystery

Why do owls inhabit cemeteries? Researcher crack the mystery

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement