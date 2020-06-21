Rajasthan caps treatment, testing fees at private Covid facilities

The health department fixed the charges for Covid-19 testing at private laboratories to Rs 2,200. The health department fixed the charges for Covid-19 testing at private laboratories to Rs 2,200.

The Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday issued notifications fixing a limit on the charges for Covid-19 testing at private laboratories to Rs 2,200 as well as limiting the per day general ward charge for treatment at private hospitals to Rs 2,000. It also limited the per day charge for a bed in the ICU with a ventilator to Rs 4,000.

The notifications came on Saturday, a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a meeting regarding the issue.

The notification on testing price limit covers all private laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board For Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

For an ICU with ventilator, the maximum charge per bed has been fixed at Rs 4,000 per day.

