Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19

Rajasthan caps treatment, testing fees at private Covid facilities

The notifications came on Saturday, a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a meeting regarding the issue.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: June 21, 2020 1:45:57 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, corona cases in india, lockdown india, india news, lockdown news, corona cases in india, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india The health department fixed the charges for Covid-19 testing at private laboratories to Rs 2,200.

The Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday issued notifications fixing a limit on the charges for Covid-19 testing at private laboratories to Rs 2,200 as well as limiting the per day general ward charge for treatment at private hospitals to Rs 2,000. It also limited the per day charge for a bed in the ICU with a ventilator to Rs 4,000.

The notification on testing price limit covers all private laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board For Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

For an ICU with ventilator, the maximum charge per bed has been fixed at Rs 4,000 per day.

