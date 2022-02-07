Rajasthan cancels teacher eligibility test after paper leak scandal

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced it would cancel last September’s REET level II test, which had first made international headlines for the internet curbs imposed on the day it was held and was mired in a paper leak scandal afterwards.

“We have decided to cancel the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) level II examination. No question paper was leaked in the level I examination. We will hold fresh level II examinations. We will bring back the previous system of the central government, of two exams—an eligibility test and then a final test,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur on Monday. He also announced the creation of 30,000 more posts, increasing the number of posts under REET level I and level II to 62,000.

“We will formulate fresh rules for the new examination system of two tests. The Justice Vyas committee will submit its report on preventing irregularities in examinations by March 15,” said the chief minister, adding that the new rules would be based on the report’s recommendations.

Under fire over the paper leak, Gehlot accused the BJP of playing politics over the issue and risking lakhs of candidates’ future. The Congress veteran said question paper leaks were a nationwide phenomenon, citing cases of the malpractice reported in examinations conducted by other states as well as the central government.

The Opposition BJP has accused Subhash Garg, minister of state for technical education, and other ruling politicians of roles in the paper leak. Garg and the Congress have vehemently denied all the allegations.

The police’s special operations group has arrested more than 35 people, including those who allegedly leaked the paper and candidates who allegedly took the examination after receiving the leaked paper.

More than 24 lakh students appeared in REET level I and level II tests in 2021.