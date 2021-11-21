Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists set to join Ashok Gehlot Cabinet

The new names included in the council of ministers in Rajasthan, as part of the long-due cabinet reshuffle in the state, were announced Saturday evening. Accommodating MLAs loyal to both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, the new faces have been decided as part of an effort to broker a truce between the warring factions within the state Congress and also to ensure representation of communities whose electoral support will be crucial for the party in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Who are the new faces in the Rajasthan council of ministers?

The Congress has announced 15 new names in the Rajasthan council of ministers — 11 to be inducted as cabinet ministers and the rest as ministers of state. The new cabinet ministers will be Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Jully, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

How many of the new ministers are from the Gehlot and Pilot factions?

Five of the 15 newly-announced names are loyalists of former deputy chief minister Pilot. The names of Pilot loyalist legislators Hemaram Choudhary, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Singh Ola and Murari Lal Meena figure in the list. Ola and Murari Lal have been made state ministers while the other three will be cabinet ministers.

All five were among the 18 loyalist MLAs who had supported Pilot during the political crisis in Rajasthan last year and had camped with him in Haryana and Delhi over a month. Vishwendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were cabinet ministers previously as well and were removed from their post after they sided with Pilot during the political crisis. Read the full report here.