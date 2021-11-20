Ahead of Cabinet rejig, 3 Rajasthan ministers offer to step down

Ahead of the long-overdue Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, three state ministers have offered to resign, Congress leaders said Friday adding that the three have expressed their desire to work for the party instead.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, told reporters in Jaipur in the evening that ministers Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma had offered to give up their ministerial posts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the reshuffle earlier this week. At present, the state has 21 ministers while nine ministerial posts are vacant.

“I had met all the MLAs on July 30. I had said that some of our ministers wanted to work for the party…I am happy to tell you today that three of our ministers have today written to Sonia Gandhi ji and offered their resignation and have expressed their desire to work for the party,” he said.

“Govind Singh Dotasra ji, Harish Chaudhary ji and Raghu Sharma ji, have expressed their desire to leave their ministerial posts…The Congress is happy that such capable people want to work for the party,” he added.

Dotasra, the Minister for School Education and Tourism, is also the president of the Congress’s state unit. Health Minister Raghu Sharma was recently appointed as AICC in-charge of Gujarat. Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary is in charge of the Punjab Congress. While Sharma and Chaudhary are Cabinet ministers, Dotasra is a minister of state with independent charge.

Speculation that the trio would resign surfaced after Gehlot met the Congress leadership last week. The cabinet reshuffle has been pending for some time. It is expected that some of the supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will also be accommodated in the new state cabinet.